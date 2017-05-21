Local News

Body, car found in golf course pond at Southern Pines country club

Posted 42 minutes ago
Updated 31 minutes ago

Credit: Facebook
Map Marker  Find News Near Me

Map

Southern Pines, N.C. — A body was pulled from a pond at a golf course in Southern Pines late Sunday morning after a car became submerged in the water.

Around 10:45 a.m., officers with the Southern Pines Police Department responded to the golf course at the Longleaf Golf and Family Club located at 10 Knoll Road.

Officials said they located and pulled a body out of the water, but the car remains submerged.

A diving team has been deployed to make sure no other victims were in the car.

Officials believe the incident occurred overnight, and no one spotted the car and body until daylight. The victim has not been identified.

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all