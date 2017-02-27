Local News
Bill's BBQ owner dies at 83
Posted 52 minutes ago
Updated 49 minutes ago
Wilson, N.C. — Bill Ellis, the longtime owner of Bill’s BBQ in Wilson, has died.
Ellis died in a local hospital after suffering complications related to a broken hip, according to family members. He was 83.
Ellis’ sister-in-law, Tanya Neville, said that Ellis had been in good health until a Feb. 21 fall led to the broken hip and hospitalization. Wilson landmark Bill's BBQ turns 50
According to the Bill’s BBQ website, Ellis was born in Wilson County and opened his restaurant in 1963 when he was 29.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.