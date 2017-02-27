You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Bill Ellis, the longtime owner of Bill’s BBQ in Wilson, has died.

Ellis died in a local hospital after suffering complications related to a broken hip, according to family members. He was 83.

Ellis’ sister-in-law, Tanya Neville, said that Ellis had been in good health until a Feb. 21 fall led to the broken hip and hospitalization. Wilson landmark Bill's BBQ turns 50

According to the Bill’s BBQ website, Ellis was born in Wilson County and opened his restaurant in 1963 when he was 29.