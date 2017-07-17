You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

The hot Triangle real estate market continued in June, with the average sale price of a home in Wake County topping $300,000, according to the Triangle MLS Local Market Update.

For the 2,371 home sales that closed in the county in June, the median sale price was just under $300,000. Half of all homes sold were prices at less than $294,950, and half of all homes sold cost more than that. The average was $338.478.

According to the MLS, homes in Wake County were selling for 99.7 percent of their list price in June, and the average sale price was up 7.9 percent from June 2016. So far this year, the median price of a home in Wake County has risen 9.1 percent and the average by 8.5 percent.