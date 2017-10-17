You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/19QRO

— A Raleigh woman whose husband says he awoke from a dream last month to find her dead had been slashed and stabbed 123 times, according to an autopsy report released Tuesday.

Matthew James Phelps, 27, is charged with one count of first-degree murder in the Sept. 1 death of his wife, Lauren Hugelmaier Phelps, 29.

"I had a dream, and then I turn on the lights and she's dead on the floor," Matthew Phelps told a 911 dispatcher. "I have blood all over me, and there's a bloody knife on the bed, and I think I did it."

He told the dispatcher he took too much Coricidin cough medicine the previous night to help him sleep.

Police and paramedics found Lauren Phelps in the fetal position on the bedroom floor of her Patuxent Drive home, according to the autopsy report. She was pronounced dead at WakeMed.

A medical examiner counted 24 stab wounds and 20 cuts to her head and neck, 13 stab wounds and 11 cuts to her torso, 16 cuts and one stab wound on her right arm and 35 cuts and three stab wounds to her left arm.

The couple had been married for less than a year. She was an auditor at Quintiles, which runs drug trials for pharmaceutical companies, and he worked for Dunlap Lawn Service.