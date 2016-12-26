Authorities: No shots fired at Cross Creek Mall
Posted 5:36 p.m. today
Updated 30 minutes ago
Fayetteville, N.C. — Fayetteville police said there was no evidence that shots were fired at the Cross Creek Mall prior to an evacuation Monday evening.
Authorities said that a confrontation broke out between teenagers in the mall food court at about 4:40 p.m. and quickly escalated. Fayetteville Police said several people called 911 saying they heard what they thought were gunshots.
A group who was inside Bath and Body Works at the time of the incident told WRAL News that they were about to check out when they heard somebody yell “get down, there’s a gun.” The group said they ran for a back exit and people were trampling over each other in the rush to the door.
Two ambulances were on the scene Monday evening. Emergency officials said the ambulances had been called because of medical emergencies experienced by people evacuating the mall.
Shopper Hannah Pritchard said she and her boyfriend were walking from Belk when they saw police presence inside the mall.
“There were hundreds of people just standing around. We didn’t really know what was happening,” she said.
The mall will reopen Tuesday morning at 9 a.m.
