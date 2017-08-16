You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Authorities on Wednesday morning arrested two more protesters involved in the vandalism of a Confederate statue on Monday night in Durham.

The two people were arrested at the Durham County Courthouse, where a woman who climbed the statue was making her first appearance after she was arrested a day earlier. The sheriff's office identified the two as Dante Emmanuel Strobino, 35, and Ngoc Loan Tran, 24, both of Durham.

Strobino and Tran are charged with disorderly conduct by injury to a statue and damage to real property, which are both misdemeanors, and participation in a riot with property damage in excess of $1,500 and inciting others to riot where property damage exceeds $1,500, which are both felonies.

Takiyah Fatima Thompson, 22, of Garner, was arrested and charged on Tuesday with the same crimes.

A group of protesters tore the statue down Monday after a white nationalist rally on Saturday in Charlottesville, Va., ended with one woman dead and almost two dozen injured. The events in Charlottesville sparked rallies around the country in support of counter-protesters.

Durham County authorities were using video from the scene to identify the people involved.

Sheriff Mike Andrews called the protesters' actions "a blatant violation of the law," but he said no one was arrested during the demonstration because officials worried about injuries in the resulting chaos.

"Don't mistake restraint for inaction," he said Tuesday. "Had I ordered my deputies to engage a hostile crowd, there would have been serious injuries. Statues can be replaced; lives cannot."

Calls to remove Confederate statues are gaining more traction across the country, though North Carolina law limits the movement of such monuments. Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday called for the repeal of the 2015 law, saying leaving the monuments up could be dangerous.

"My first responsibility as governor is to protect North Carolinians and keep them safe," Cooper said in an online post. "The likelihood of protesters being injured or worse as they may try to topple any one of the hundreds of monuments in our state concerns me. And the potential for those same white supremacist elements we saw in Charlottesville to swarm the site, weapons in hand, in retaliation is a threat to public safety."