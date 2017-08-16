Local News

Authorities arrest 2 more in Durham Confederate statue vandalism

Posted 9:28 a.m. today
Updated 17 minutes ago

Durham, N.C. — Authorities on Wednesday morning arrested two more protesters involved in the vandalism of a Confederate statue on Monday night in Durham.

The two people were arrested at the Durham County Courthouse, where a woman who climbed the statue was making her first appearance after she was arrested a day earlier. The sheriff's office identified the two as Dante Emmanuel Strobino, 35, and Ngoc Loan Tran, 24, both of Durham.

Strobino and Tran are charged with disorderly conduct by injury to a statue and damage to real property, which are both misdemeanors, and participation in a riot with property damage in excess of $1,500 and inciting others to riot where property damage exceeds $1,500, which are both felonies.

Takiyah Fatima Thompson, 22, of Garner, was arrested and charged on Tuesday with the same crimes.

A group of protesters tore the statue down Monday after a white nationalist rally on Saturday in Charlottesville, Va., ended with one woman dead and almost two dozen injured. The events in Charlottesville sparked rallies around the country in support of counter-protesters.

Durham County authorities were using video from the scene to identify the people involved.

Sheriff Mike Andrews called the protesters' actions "a blatant violation of the law," but he said no one was arrested during the demonstration because officials worried about injuries in the resulting chaos.

"Don't mistake restraint for inaction," he said Tuesday. "Had I ordered my deputies to engage a hostile crowd, there would have been serious injuries. Statues can be replaced; lives cannot."

Calls to remove Confederate statues are gaining more traction across the country, though North Carolina law limits the movement of such monuments. Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday called for the repeal of the 2015 law, saying leaving the monuments up could be dangerous.

"My first responsibility as governor is to protect North Carolinians and keep them safe," Cooper said in an online post. "The likelihood of protesters being injured or worse as they may try to topple any one of the hundreds of monuments in our state concerns me. And the potential for those same white supremacist elements we saw in Charlottesville to swarm the site, weapons in hand, in retaliation is a threat to public safety."

9 Comments

  • Haley Sessoms Aug 16, 11:47 a.m.
    Would be employer: Have you ever been convicted of a felony and if so what?

    Weirdo he/she: Yes for inciting a riot and damage to public property.

    Would be employer: We regret to inform you but the position you were applying for has been filled.

    Good luck flipping burgers

  • John Townsend Aug 16, 11:10 a.m.
    Mr Cooper, what is your limiting principle concerning removal of monuments?

    Should monument ps be removed for historical figures that owned slaves or supported segregation?

  • Jeffrey Derry Aug 16, 10:42 a.m.
    Destruction of others property not okay

  • John Hawk Aug 16, 10:39 a.m.
    Check out the Facebook pages of the two just arrested; Tran and Strobino. Judging by what they have posted on their FB pages, both enjoy stirring the pot!

  • William Sherman Aug 16, 10:32 a.m.
    Communist? White Supremacist>?? Big words to be tossing around. BLM--Black supremacy/racial hatred group; Antifa--anti government, anti freedom of speech, rioters,, looters etc..Liberal leftist governor who would sacrifice the states history and heritage for the sake of gaining a few black votes. Give me Trump anyday..

  • Mike Morin Aug 16, 10:30 a.m.
    Wow the Governor is worried about protecting the leftist protesters from injury during the commission of a crime. The only ones swarming the monument site were radical leftists while the PC cops looked on. Here's hoping the next statue that comes down falls on a protester. Of course the ACLU, NAACP and BLM would then sue the state because the statue was there.

  • Patrick Gentry Aug 16, 10:00 a.m.
    Wow, are you on Cooper's staff cause your as dumb as he is white his "solution" to the rioting in Durham, have the NCGA give him power to take down all civil war memorials and disrespect our veterans living and deceased.

  • Clarence Drumgoole Aug 16, 9:57 a.m.
    Communist? White Supremacist President? Welcome to America.

  • Teddy Fowler Aug 16, 9:52 a.m.
    The woman arrested yesterday is a member of the Worker's World Party which is a Communist group... I wonder if these two are also communists....