— A teacher at Apex Middle School was suspended Thursday after he was caught on video arguing with a student and using language that raised concerns for Wake County Public Schools administrators.

The teacher, whose name was not included in a letter to parents, appears to be white and in a confrontation with a black student. He can be heard saying, “That’s what happened to the slaves. They were controlled by their owners. You’re letting them control you.”

Principal Allen Ellzey sent a message to parents saying said an investigation into the incident was pending.

"This morning I became aware of a video that showing a teacher arguing with a student. I immediately contacted the WCPSS Human Resources department because the language used by the teacher raised concerns. They, in turn, suspended the teacher pending an investigation.

While we are not at liberty to discuss confidential personnel information, please be assured that the district takes any complaints against personnel seriously and is committed to fair and thorough investigations and resolutions of such matters.

In addition, I want to make it clear that we have high expectations for behavior and policies addressing codes of ethics for the teachers in our building. We strictly adhere to these expectations and enforce these policies.

I regret having to share this news with you, but I assure you that I am committed to maintaining a standard of excellence for our school. Please contact me with any questions."

WRAL News obtained a copy of the video from the student's mother. It appears to have been shot with a cellphone by another student in the classroom. WRAL has removed parts of the video that show other students.