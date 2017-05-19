You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— American Airlines flight 1889 from Charlotte to Hartford, Connecticut made an emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham International Airport Friday due to a strong electrical odor on board, according to RDU officials.

The plane landed safely, but medical assistance was requested for nine people.

Three people were taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Six others were checked out by medical responders and declined to go to the hospital.

The flight's passengers are waiting at RDU for American Airlines to arrange their travel plans.