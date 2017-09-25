You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Brooke Simpson, 26, of Halifax County captured a four-chair turn from Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, Miley Cyrus and new coach Jennifer Hudson during the season 13 premier of "The Voice" on Monday night.

The Norlina Christian School graduate is from the Haliwa-Saponi tribe in Hollister.

Simpson described growing up in a "small Native American community" of about 4,000 people.

"We still make the traditional jewelry and pottery," Simpson said.

Simpson's mother, Jimille Mills explained, "Everybody comes back to the community and we celebrate traditionally."

Mills and her husband, Mike, are traveling evangelists. They taught Simpson to sing at an early age.

"She made her first solo cassette when she was six years old," said Mike Mills.

"My parents thought I was this wild little child. Little did they know," Simpson said.

Simpson went to school at Lee University in Cleveland, TN and is now living near Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. with her husband. They both work as worship leaders.

After attempts to advance her music career, Simpson tried out for NBC's singing competition show.

After hearing Simpson's version of Demi Lovato's "Stone Cold," Hudson exclaimed, "I thought I knew singing until you just came out here and did that."

Cyrus exclaimed, "Your voice. It's amazing!"

Levine attempted to sway her, "Most people that try to do what you do so effortlessly...it's really hard to find that."

"Every now and again there's a singer that comes out here on this stage and just simply needs an opportunity," said Shelton.

After all four judges battled for her, Simpson selected Cyrus.

"I want to help you reach your full potential," insisted Cyrus.

Simpson was thrilled with her accomplishment, "When my tribe sees me representing them well, it's going to make them really proud."

"That girl is going to win the whole thing," said Levine.