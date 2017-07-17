You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A Granville County Sheriff's Office investigator spent more than five hours Monday cataloging for jurors items found stuffed into two vehicles used by the men accused of killing a Granville County couple almost three years ago.

The testimony came on the sixth day of the capital murder trial of Eric Alexander Campbell.

In addition to first-degree murder, Campbell, 23, of Alvin, Texas, is charged with first-degree burglary, second-degree arson, robbery with a dangerous weapon, larceny of a motor vehicle, financial card theft, identity theft and two counts of cruelty to animals in the Dec. 31, 2014, deaths of Jerome Faulkner, 73, and his wife, Dora Faulkner, 62.

Authorities say Campbell and his father, Edward Watson Campbell, stormed into the Faulkners' home in northern Granville County, robbed them, set fire to the house and killed them before fleeing in both the couple's Chevrolet Silverado and a stolen SUV.

Police in Lewisburg, W.Va., arrested Edward and Eric Campbell on New Year's Day 2015 following a shootout, and investigators found the Faulkners' bodies under a mattress in the back of the pickup.

Edward Campbell killed himself in March 2015 in Raleigh’s Central Prison, where he was being held.

Doug McFee, a detective with the Granville County Sheriff's Office, said authorities found a broken crossbow and several bolts in the vehicles, along with a high-powered telescope, cable splicers, electrical tape, a sword, acid, bleach and a pump sprayer. They also recovered dozens of IDs, clothes and boxes of items taken from the Faulkners' home, from financial documents and old phone bills to prescription drugs and jewelry.

Prosecutors are expected to wrap up their case in the next day or two.

Eric Campbell's attorneys have argued that he was under the control of his father and didn't willingly participate in the crime spree. It's unclear whether he will testify in his own defense.