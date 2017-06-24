Local News
86-year-old found dead in Apex pond
Posted 8 minutes ago
Apex, N.C. — An 86-year-old woman was found dead in an Apex pond Saturday morning.
Authorities said Carolyn Ann Pearce of 5604 Ten-Ten Road took a walk around her property at about 9 a.m.
When her family did not hear from Pearce, they searched the area and found her in a pond, according to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.
Pearce’s body will be sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine a cause of death.
