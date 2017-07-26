You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Police said seven people were shot early Wednesday morning at a memorial gathering in High Point.

Officers responded around 12:40 a.m. to a report of shots fired in the area of Winslow Street and East Green Drive. People who called 911 said several people had been shot at the memorial for a person who died on Monday, according to a news release from the High Point Police Department.

When they arrived, officers found two people at the scene who had gunshot wounds. One of the victims at the scene had serious injuries, according to the police department.

About 20 minutes later, officers were called to High Point Regional Hospital where another four victims from the same shooting arrived by private vehicle to be treated. A seventh person was taken by private vehicle to Moses Cone Hospital.

Police said the injuries sustained by six of the victims are considered non-life-threatening.