— A 6-year-old girl and her mother were killed after their car crashed into a pond Saturday afternoon in Sanford.

Authorities said a vehicle driven by Jessica Kuk, 29, ran off the right side of Cedar Lane Road just before 2 p.m., overcorrected, veered past the median and overturned into a nearby pond. Her 6-year-old daughter, Kristina Smith, was riding in the car and died as a result of the crash.

Kuk died Sunday as a result of her injuries.

Speed was a factor in the crash, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

"Jessica was such a kindhearted person with a special love for God and her congregation," a family member said in a Go Fund Me post. "Kristina was shy but full of life and had a smile to light up the room." Troopers said charges were pending against Kuk prior to her death.