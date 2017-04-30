6 kayakers rescued from rain-swollen Cape Fear River
Posted 2:17 p.m. today
Updated 2:26 p.m. today
Lillington, N.C. — Six kayakers on the Cape Fear River were rescued Sunday afternoon by emergency crews after their boats flipped in the water.
Erwin police and fire officials said the kayakers—four men and two women—were traveling down the river from Lillington. The height and speed of the water due to the recent heavy rain caused the boats to overturn.
One of the kayakers was able to get to a log in the water, and he was able to call 911.
The six people were in two boats, authorities said. No one was injured, and both kayaks were recovered.
Kerry Straughn Apr 30, 4:10 p.m.
To start with they are NOT kayakers. They are ***** that probably borrowed someones kayaks. 6 people in 2 kayaks? Only ***** would put an extra person in a tandem kayak on water that high. People like this give kayakers a bad name. (policy will not let me post these people's true condition)
Linda Ekey Apr 30, 4:08 p.m.
I agree with Norman, why would you even go in the water just looking at it you can tell how high it is, the other evening right before dark they had to go find 2 out in the water the canoe over turned, I pray for the rescuer's safety every time I hear it on the scanner
Norman Lewis Apr 30, 2:34 p.m.
Kayakers on a rain swollen and dangerously high, and fast current river? Sounds like Darwin award contestants. Not the smartest choice they could have made. How do the rescuers feel about risking their lives to save people that made such a foolish choice?