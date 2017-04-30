You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Six kayakers on the Cape Fear River were rescued Sunday afternoon by emergency crews after their boats flipped in the water.

Erwin police and fire officials said the kayakers—four men and two women—were traveling down the river from Lillington. The height and speed of the water due to the recent heavy rain caused the boats to overturn.

One of the kayakers was able to get to a log in the water, and he was able to call 911.

The six people were in two boats, authorities said. No one was injured, and both kayaks were recovered.