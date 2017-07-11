Local News

5 escape fire that destroyed Raleigh home

Posted 45 minutes ago
Updated 8 minutes ago

Raleigh, N.C. — No one was injured early Tuesday morning when a fire destroyed a Raleigh home.

Crews worked to put out the fire at 1300 Kinsfolk Circle that started around 4:45 a.m. There were five people in the home at the time, but none of them were injured.

Firefighters brought the fire under control after 5 a.m., but smoke could still be seen billowing from the home.

Officials said the fire started in a front room, but it is unclear exactly how it started.

