— No one was injured early Tuesday morning when a fire destroyed a Raleigh home.

Crews worked to put out the fire at 1300 Kinsfolk Circle that started around 4:45 a.m. There were five people in the home at the time, but none of them were injured.

Firefighters brought the fire under control after 5 a.m., but smoke could still be seen billowing from the home.

Officials said the fire started in a front room, but it is unclear exactly how it started.