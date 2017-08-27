Local News
39-year-old man seriously injured in Durham shooting
Posted 8:54 p.m. today
Durham, N.C. — Durham police are investigating after a man was seriously injured during a shooting Sunday evening.
Officers responded to the 1600 block of Holloway Street just before 5:30 p.m. and found a 39-year-old man with a gunshot wound.
The man, who was not identified, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.
Police said no suspects were in custody Sunday night.
Anybody with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200.
