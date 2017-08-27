You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18wzi

— Durham police are investigating after a man was seriously injured during a shooting Sunday evening.

Officers responded to the 1600 block of Holloway Street just before 5:30 p.m. and found a 39-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

The man, who was not identified, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Police said no suspects were in custody Sunday night.

Anybody with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200.