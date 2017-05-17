You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Sky 5 flies over Beaver Creek in Apex

A man ran into a bridge on Apex Barbecue Road near Evans Road in Apex around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, causing his car to go over the bridge into a creek.

The driver, identified as 36-year-old Matthew Brandon, of Raleigh, was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to the Apex Police Department.

The bridge was damaged, and the bridge railing will be removed and replaced, but Apex Barbecue Road reopened overnight.

Sandra Davis was among the several bike riders who had to find a different route Wednesday night. She's familiar with the section of Apex Barbecue Road and said it's not very driver friendly.

"On our way to this ride, we noticed the police cars and ambulances," Henderson said. "We live in the area often travel on it. I must say it's awfully narrow, especially at the bridge."