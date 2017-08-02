You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A 3-year-old died Monday while in custody of the Orange County Department of Social Services.

Police in Hillsborough are currently working with the state medical examiner’s office to determine a cause of death. Officials said foul play is not suspected.

“We extend our condolences to the family and all the individuals impacted by this unfortunate tragedy,” said Nancy Coston, Orange County Director of Social Services. “We are cooperating fully with the investigation. A full and thorough review of this incident will be undertaken, and the results will be released at the appropriate time.”