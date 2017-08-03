You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Three people were found guilty Thursday in connection with a July 2015 robbery at the Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek.

A total of six people were arrested after three men stole $487,000 in cash from box office deposit bags and took employees’ cellphones and wallets.

Javeal Aaron Baker and Jamell Cha Melvin were both found guilty of six counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, five counts of second-degree kidnapping and one count of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Kianna Lynn Baker was found guilty of one count of accessory after the fact of robbery with a dangerous weapon.

All three are scheduled to be sentenced Friday morning.

A judge said Jamell Baker could receive as much as 64 to 89 years in prison while Melvin could receive between 55 to 79 years behind bars.

Kianna Baker could get up to 16 months in jail.

Adani Jari Bryant was charged with six counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, five counts of second-degree kidnapping and one count of conspiracy to commit a robbery with a dangerous weapon in connection with the crime.

Lorenzo Demarcus McNeill was charged with accessory after the fact of robbery with a dangerous weapon and Shymale Malik Robertson was charged with possession of stolen property.

Authorities said $89,000 was recovered following the robbery, but the remainder of the stolen money is still missing.