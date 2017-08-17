Local News

3 more charged for Durham Confederate statue vandalism; 7 total arrests made

Posted 8:31 a.m. today
Updated 15 minutes ago

Durham, N.C. — Three more people were arrested and charged Thursday morning for vandalizing a Confederate statue earlier this week, bringing the total number of arrests to seven.

The three new arrests came during a rally where protesters dressed all in black gathered at the Durham courthouse in support of the people charged earlier in the case. Speakers at the rally said they had gathered to get the Durham County Sheriff's Office to drop the charges and to advocate for the removal of all Confederate statues.

Authorities on Thursday charged Aaron Alexander Caldwell, 24, Raul Mauro Arce Jimenez, 26, and Elena Everett, 36. The sheriff's office said it is aware of at least one other person who is expected to surrender.

Other protesters tried to surrender for the destruction of the statue, the sheriff's office said, but authorities turned them away if they didn't have an arrest warrant.

Sheriff Mike Andrews said in a statement that the protesters were welcome if they obtained a permit and remained peaceful.

“The Sheriff’s Office supports the right to peaceable assembly," Andrews said. "As the custodian of the courthouse, the safety and security of visitors and employees will remain a top priority for the Sheriff’s Office. We have taken steps to ensure the daily operation of the courthouse can proceed without disruption. I expect participants in the planned rally to obtain a permit and engage in a peaceful demonstration. My Agency will continue to maintain the safety and security of the building.”

Dante Emmanuel Strobino, 35, and Ngoc Loan Tran, 24, both of Durham, were arrested at the Durham County Courthouse on Wednesday, where Takiyah Fatima Thompson, who climbed the statue, was making her first appearance after she was arrested Tuesday. Peter Hull Gilbert, 39, also of Durham, was arrested later Wednesday afternoon.

Tran, Strobino and Gilbert appeared in court Thursday morning and were represented pro bono by attorney Scott Holmes, who said the sheriff's actions against those charged are out of line and noted that the statue was taken down without violence.

"The folks who have been charged with riot have been overcharged," Holmes said. "I'm also concerned that the sheriff has used search warrants to ransack the homes of people involved for an act of vandalism and not violence. It seems to be another indication of overreaching or overcharging."

All six people are charged with disorderly conduct by injury to a statue and damage to real property, which are both misdemeanors, and participation in a riot with property damage in excess of $1,500 and inciting others to riot where property damage exceeds $1,500, which are both felonies.

Caldwell, Jimenez and Everett are all expected to appear in court Friday and a similar crowd is expected to protest outside the courthouse.

  • Marty Baker Aug 17, 12:08 p.m.
    I totally agree with you. You are a very fine example of the kind of people I'm talking about. I'm pretty sure that everyone that reads your personal insults will agree. You win.

  • Mark McNutt Aug 17, 12:08 p.m.
    You sit here and spew nothing but vehement hatred (I'm sure your social media accounts are rife with hate as well), have no problems destroying American history you disagree with, and you refer to those who challenge your viewpoints as 'uncivilized'.

    How utterly tragic.

  • Haley Sessoms Aug 17, 12:07 p.m.
    In these people's eyes this has nothing to do with confederate statues and monuments it's all about an uprising. And it started when Donald Trump became president. Majority of these people aren't even black but by there attire and hair styles I bet they're part of the LGBT crowd. If these statues do get taken down it will just be something else i.e. Illegal immigration, bathrooms, police, healthcare etc. All this is a reason to protest because they are buttt hurt about losing in the elections. If the media would stop covering these lazy unemployed rejects they might just go back home to mommy and daddy's basement. One more thing about LGBT do you all know there is 63 gender types in 2017!!!

  • Scott Patterson Aug 17, 12:06 p.m.
    Im good with being a liberal who trash talks racist old white people... seems like the correct side to be on.

  • Mark McNutt Aug 17, 12:06 p.m.
    Love how the alt-right is absolutely fine removing and destroying historical objects they dislike. No different than the Taliban blowing-up Hindu temples,
    This needs to be stopped now, because if left unchecked, after they destroy 'offensive' monument, the next item on their hit list will be churches and Synagogues, which they deem centers of hate and bigotry.

    Time to draw the line in the sand folks.

    If you really want to see how much hate the alt-left has toward the conservative, religious, white, straight, those that support law enforcement, and law, and due process, and all the foundations this country was built upon, simply open any social media platform. There you will find them spewing hatred and violence 24 x 7 x 365. They hate Trump, they hate his supporters, they hate the Republicans, yet they accuse these same people of being 'hate-mongers'. The hate those who are successful, because they are not, and they did not get what their parents and universities promised them.

  • Marty Baker Aug 17, 12:01 p.m.
    Leave it to liberals to start name calling when they have no valid argument. What a disgrace.

  • Scott Patterson Aug 17, 11:55 a.m.
    Who are to question anybodies intelligence? He made excellent points and just because you are an old bag set in your ways dont put down other people who actively try to understand world situations (from a multitude of veiwpoints).

  • Scott Satalino Aug 17, 11:49 a.m.
    The Republicans of North Carolina called these Statues and Monuments abominations. The NCGOP today is derelict in propping themselves up as the Party of Lincoln and not condemning these Statues and Monuments for what they are.....symbols of the White Supremacy that the REPUBLICAN PARTY fought against in the 1800's.

    Donald J. Trump put a bust of Andrew Jackson in his office, not Abe Lincoln. Part of the huge con Trump has played on America. Trump is an evil Andrew Jackson Pro-Slavery Democrat, not a REPUBLICAN.

    Go to the NCGOP website and read the HISTORY.

  • Wayne Talley Aug 17, 11:47 a.m.
    Don't do the crime if you can't do the time - Beretta

  • Amy Whaley Aug 17, 11:39 a.m.
    Shameful, your education exceeds your intelligence. You are a part of the problem.

More...

 

 