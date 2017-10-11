Local News
27-year-old killed in Durham shooting, police say
Posted 49 minutes ago
Durham, N.C. — Durham police on Wednesday investigated a shooting that left a 27-year-old man dead.
Officers were dispatched shortly after midnight to a home at 29 Yorkfield Ct. When they arrived, police found the man who had been shot.
The man, whose identity was not released, was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
Anyone with information about the shooting should call Investigator W. Thomas at 919-224-9471 or Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200.
