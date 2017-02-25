Local News
26-year-old Fort Bragg soldier dies after illness
Posted 9:35 a.m. today
Fort Bragg, N.C. — A 26-year-old Fort Bragg soldier died Thursday after a brief illness, officials said.
Specialist Ciara L. Harris, of Newport News, Virginia, died at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Medical Center due to complications from the illness, according to a news release from the base. Harris was assigned to the 206th Signal Company, 118th Brigade Support Battalion.
Harris entered the Army in Nov. 2014 as an information technology specialist. She served at Fort Riley, Kansas, before arriving in North Carolina in 2016.
The Army did not specify Harris' illness.
