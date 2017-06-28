You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Nearly 48 hours after her disappearance, officials are still searching for a 24-year-old Raleigh-Durham International Airport employee who went missing after taking a break at work on Monday.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the investigation, which is routine in this kind of disappearance, according to a FBI spokesperson. Raleigh police and RDU police are also involved in the investigation.

Allison Cope was reported missing on Monday after she clocked out for a break from her job at the Terminal 2 Starbucks. Cope took a scheduled break at 3 p.m. but did not return. She was reported missing around 7 p.m.

Family members said Cope's phone and bag were found at the airport, but her car keys and debit card were missing from her bag.

She was seen going down the escalator and leaving Terminal 2 with just keys in her hand, presumably to run to her car for a minute, according to friends.

Friends said she would have never left the airport during a short break, especially without her phone and other belongings.

Cope drives a silver 2015 Ford Fusion with North Carolina license plate number EHA 2771. The car has a sticker for the Change of Heart Pit Bull Rescue.

The car is missing, and her security badge was used to exit the parking lot around 3:10 p.m.

RDU released a statement asking for the public's help in finding Cope, releasing a photo of the sticker from Cope's vehicle. The image is shown on a different car.

Cope is a white female with blonde hair and blue eyes. Police said she is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

Police said Cope was last seen wearing a black HMS Host-branded Starbucks polo shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Friends believe she was running to her car in the employee lot to get something on her break, and something happened to her.

"She's like sunshine," Cope's friend Sarah Kosinksi said. "Everybody sees her, she's happy, she smiles, she lights up a room. She's the most positive person I've ever met."

"She's loving, caring, she's always there for everyone," Cope's friend Justin O'Farrell said.

Anyone with information about Cope should contact RDU Police at (919) 840-7510 or call 911.

"If somebody has her, we just want to get this out because if somebody has her, we want to make sure she's okay," O'Farrell said.

