RDU employee reported missing after taking break at work
Posted 11:20 a.m. today
Updated 6 minutes ago
Morrisville, N.C. — Officials are searching Tuesday for a 24-year-old Raleigh-Durham International Airport employee who went missing after taking a break at work on Monday.
Allison Cope was reported missing on Monday after she clocked out for a break from her job at the Terminal 2 Starbucks. Cope took a scheduled break at 3 p.m. but did not return. She was reported missing around 7 p.m.
Family members said Cope's phone and bag were found at the airport, but her car keys and debit card were missing from her bag.
Cope drives a silver 2015 Ford Fusion with North Carolina license plate number EHA 2771. The car has a sticker for the Change of Heart Pit Bull Rescue.
RDU released a statement asking for the public's help in finding Cope, releasing a photo of the sticker from Cope's vehicle. The image is shown on a different car.
Cope is a white female with blonde hair and blue eyes. Police said she is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.
Police said Cope was last seen wearing a black HMS Host-branded Starbucks polo shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers.
Anyone with information about Cope should contact RDU Police at (919) 840-7510.
Carol Ross Jun 27, 11:36 a.m.
I think this is one of the most informative and well written stories I've seen on WRAL in a long time. I diddn't see anything that would devastate the family any more than they already must be. My deepest sympathies go out to them.