— Officials are searching Tuesday for a 24-year-old Raleigh-Durham International Airport employee who went missing after taking a break at work on Monday.

Allison Cope was reported missing on Monday after she clocked out for a break from her job at the Terminal 2 Starbucks. Cope took a scheduled break at 3 p.m. but did not return. She was reported missing around 7 p.m.

Family members said Cope's phone and bag were found at the airport, but her car keys and debit card were missing from her bag.

Cope drives a silver 2015 Ford Fusion with North Carolina license plate number EHA 2771. The car has a sticker for the Change of Heart Pit Bull Rescue.

RDU released a statement asking for the public's help in finding Cope, releasing a photo of the sticker from Cope's vehicle. The image is shown on a different car.

Cope is a white female with blonde hair and blue eyes. Police said she is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

Police said Cope was last seen wearing a black HMS Host-branded Starbucks polo shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Anyone with information about Cope should contact RDU Police at (919) 840-7510.