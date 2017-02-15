Local News

24-year-old Raleigh man charged with sex crimes against child

Posted 59 minutes ago

Philip James Earl Alexander
Map Marker  Find News Near Me

Raleigh, N.C. — A 24-year-old man was charged with exploitation of a minor after he convinced a child to take nude photographs, according to his arrest warrant.

Philip James Earl Alexander, of Raleigh, was charged with indecent liberties with a child and first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the warrant. Alexander was given a $250,000 bond.

The warrant says Alexander "did commit and attempt to commit a lewd" act against the child who was younger than 16 years old at the time. Alexander also did "coerce and encourage" the child to take nude photographs.

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all