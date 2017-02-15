Local News
24-year-old Raleigh man charged with sex crimes against child
Posted 59 minutes ago
Raleigh, N.C. — A 24-year-old man was charged with exploitation of a minor after he convinced a child to take nude photographs, according to his arrest warrant.
Philip James Earl Alexander, of Raleigh, was charged with indecent liberties with a child and first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the warrant. Alexander was given a $250,000 bond.
The warrant says Alexander "did commit and attempt to commit a lewd" act against the child who was younger than 16 years old at the time. Alexander also did "coerce and encourage" the child to take nude photographs.
