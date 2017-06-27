You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Police on Tuesday charged a Durham man with exposing himself to people on the American Tobacco Trail last week.

Gaberial Dequon Harris, 23, was charged with three counts of felony indecent exposure and one count of misdemeanor indecent exposure.

Police said three of the victims were younger than 16 years old.

Harris was originally arrested around noon on June 24 for a parole violation. He was placed in the Durham County jail.

Police said Harris was still in jail when another indecent exposure was reported on the trail on June 24.

The two indecent exposure reports in as many weeks highlight a rise in crime on the trail over the last six years.