— A 21-year-old man is in critical condition after being caught in a rip tide off Atlantic Beach.

Atlantic Beach Fire Chief Adam Snyder told WITN that five people from Greenville were swimming on the west end of Atlantic Beach, near the Doubletree Hotel around 11 a.m. Sunday morning when first responders were called to help them.

When fire rescue personnel arrived, all five people were out of the water in the sand.

Emergency crews performed CPR on the 21-year-old victim before transporting him to Carteret General Hospital where he is said to be in critical condition.

He was then airlifted to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

A 19-year-old female was also taken to the hospital after inhaling water but is expected to make a full recovery.

This is the second incident of swimming being caught in rip currents at Atlantic Beach this weekend.

A 56-year-old man died Saturday after entering the water to help two teenage girls who had gotten caught in a rip tide and were screaming in the water.

