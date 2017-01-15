Local News
2 sought after Durham man is shot in back
Posted 6:47 p.m. today
Durham, N.C. — Durham police were searching for two suspects following a Sunday evening shooting.
Police said that one man was shot in the back at 404 Formosa Avenue shortly after 6 p.m. He was taken to Duke Hospital for treatment.
Authorities said they are searching for two men in a black Honda Accord in connection with the shooting.
