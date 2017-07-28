You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Police said two people were shot early Friday morning in the parking lot of a Fayetteville restaurant.

The shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. at the Carolina Ale House located at 161 Glensford Drive, according to the Fayetteville Police Department.

The identities of the people who were shot were not released. Police said their injuries were not life-threatening.

It's unclear if the people were inside of the restaurant before the shooting.