— Two people were hospitalized early Monday after the home they were in caught fire.

Four people – three men and a woman – were in the home at 313 Ireland Drive in Raleigh when fire broke out just after midnight.

Two made it out, and the other two were found inside by firefighters. Both were taken to a hospital. According to witnesses, at least one person had to receive CPR.

Authorities did not identify any of the people, and the cause of the fire was not immediately known.