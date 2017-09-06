You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Police discovered two gunshot victims with fatal injuries in the parking lot of a Fayetteville restaurant late Tuesday.

Around 11:50 p.m., officers with the Fayetteville Police Department were patrolling area businesses when they located an occupied stationary vehicle in the parking lot of the Smokey Bones Restaurant located at 1891 Skibo Road.

They found two men with gunshot wounds inside the car. One man was reported dead at the scene, and the other was pronounced dead at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

The name of the victims are being withheld until their families can be notified.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective D. Franklin with the Fayetteville Police Department at 910-723-4650 or Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477.

A cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.