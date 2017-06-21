You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Two people died early Wednesday morning in a fiery, single-car crash west of Smithfield.

The car crashed around 1 a.m. in the 2800 block on Crantock Road near N.C. Highway 210, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said the older model Ford Mustang drove off the right side of the road into a ditch before hitting a tree and bursting into flames.

The vehicle was fully engulfed in fire when rescue crews arrived on scene. Two people were trapped inside the car and died at the scene, troopers said.

A passing driver tried to use a fire extinguisher on the fire, but it was too hot.

Both bodies were taken to the North Carolina State Medical Examiner to be identified.

Crantock Road was closed for a couple hours overnight but reopened around 3 a.m.