You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18eun

— A man who went missing Wednesday at Sugar Lake has been found dead, according to the Chatham County Sheriff's Office.

The body of 18-year-old Gabriel "Boone" Cummins, of Pittsboro, was recovered from the Chatham County lake around 1 a.m. on Tuesday. The unofficial cause of death appears to be drowning, according to the sheriff.

Cummins went missing between 1 and 2 a.m. on July 19.

Authorities utilized bloodhounds, boats, rescue divers and sonar tools to look for the missing teen. Water depths in some areas of the lake are over 100 feet.