18-year-old missing at Sugar Lake found dead, sheriff says
Posted 57 minutes ago
Updated 47 minutes ago
Pittsboro, N.C. — A man who went missing Wednesday at Sugar Lake has been found dead, according to the Chatham County Sheriff's Office.
The body of 18-year-old Gabriel "Boone" Cummins, of Pittsboro, was recovered from the Chatham County lake around 1 a.m. on Tuesday. The unofficial cause of death appears to be drowning, according to the sheriff.
Cummins went missing between 1 and 2 a.m. on July 19.
Authorities utilized bloodhounds, boats, rescue divers and sonar tools to look for the missing teen. Water depths in some areas of the lake are over 100 feet.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.
Barbara Horton Jul 25, 12:45 p.m.
so sad, Prayers to the family. I was hoping this young man would be found alive.