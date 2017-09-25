You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Fayetteville police have charged and arrested a suspect in connection with the homicide of Jaquan McBryde and the attempted murder of Paul Coleman Monday night along Knotty Elm Loop.

Cartier S. Simpson, 18, of the 1400 block of Aultroy Drive in Fayetteville, has been arrested and charged with first degree murder, conspiracy to commit first degree murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon With intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Knotty Elm Loop and Bending Birch Lane in the Lafayette Park subdivision at about 5:30 p.m. and found two men with gunshot wounds.

Simpson turned himself in to the Cumberland County Detention Center, where he is currently being held without bond.

This remains an active investigation and there may be additional arrests.

Anyone with any information regarding the homicide and shooting is asked to contact Detective J. Littlejohn with the Fayetteville Police Department at 910-818-3468 or Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477.