— A 15-year-old boy was ejected from a pickup truck Tuesday night when the teenage driver ran a stop sign and crashed into a ditch in Johnston County, according to authorities.

The Ford pickup truck driven by a 16-year-old boy had four other teenage boys inside when the driver ran the stop sign around 8:30 p.m. in the Cleveland community. The driver lost control of the truck and hit a ditch off the left side of the road before going airborne and rolling over in a field.

The 15-year-old who was ejected was injured but is expected to recover, authorities said. The other teens were discharged from Wake Med overnight.

Troopers said some of the boys weren't wearing seatbelts.