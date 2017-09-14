You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Several soldiers were injured Thursday morning after an explosion at Fort Bragg.

Authorities said at least 15 soldiers were transported via medical helicopter to Womack Army Medical Center after an explosion on one of the training fields.

The soldiers were all members of the U.S. Army Special Operations Command, known as USASOC.

The explosion occurred on Range 69 at the base.

"There was an incident that occurred on one of the ranges," Lt. Col. Rob Bockholt said, adding that the command is investigating. "We're looking into exactly what happened."

Authorities did not release information on the condition of the soldiers or what caused the explosion.