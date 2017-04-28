You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A 12-year-old boy was accidentally shot Friday night in Wake County at a home on Fishing Court in Fuquay-Varina, officials said.

The Wake County Sheriff's Office said the boy and an 11-year-old girl, who is related to him, were playing with a gun when it was fired.

The boy was being treated at WakeMed.

The victim was driven to another location in Holly Springs, where they flagged down a police officer who called an ambulance.

Authorities did not know exactly how the boy and girl are related.