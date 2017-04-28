12-year-old boy accidentally shot while playing with gun, Wake sheriff says
Posted 9:54 p.m. yesterday
Updated 10:05 a.m. today
Wake County, N.C. — A 12-year-old boy was accidentally shot Friday night in Wake County at a home on Fishing Court in Fuquay-Varina, officials said.
The Wake County Sheriff's Office said the boy and an 11-year-old girl, who is related to him, were playing with a gun when it was fired.
The boy was being treated at WakeMed.
The victim was driven to another location in Holly Springs, where they flagged down a police officer who called an ambulance.
Authorities did not know exactly how the boy and girl are related.
