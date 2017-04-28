  • Weather

    15 NC counties and 1 VA county are under alert, including Nash, Halifax, Edgecombe, Mecklenburg, VA, and Northampton counties. Details

Local News

12-year-old boy accidentally shot while playing with gun, Wake sheriff says

Posted 9:54 p.m. yesterday
Updated 10:05 a.m. today

WRAL News
Map Marker  Find News Near Me

Wake County, N.C. — A 12-year-old boy was accidentally shot Friday night in Wake County at a home on Fishing Court in Fuquay-Varina, officials said.

The Wake County Sheriff's Office said the boy and an 11-year-old girl, who is related to him, were playing with a gun when it was fired.

The boy was being treated at WakeMed.

The victim was driven to another location in Holly Springs, where they flagged down a police officer who called an ambulance.

Authorities did not know exactly how the boy and girl are related.

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all