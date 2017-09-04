You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The devastating images from Houston have been a call to action for millions to donate to help that area in the relief, recovery and rebuilding that will follow Hurricane Harvey. Included in that number is a Fuquay-Varina 10-year-old inspired to turn his toy budget over to a more altruistic purpose.

"Me and my brother are not known to do chores," Dominic DeSantis said. So he decided to try a lemonade stand as a way to raise money.

He worked out a deal with his mother, Michelle, to donate half of any money he made to charity.



She said, "I had told him, 'That's fine, but you're not just going to earn money to buy things for yourself. You're going to do something good with it.'"

Half seemed like enough before Hurricane Harvey, then the incredible scenes of rescues and neighbors helping neighbors inspired the fifth grader to donate 100 percent to Harvey victims. He set a goal of $1,000.

"He's 10 with a heart the size of Texas. He's an amazing kid," his mother said.

In three days, he's doubled his goal and raised $2,000.

"I really didn't expect this many people just to come," Dominic said.

He'll send his proceeds to NFL player J.J. Watt's Houston Flood Relief Fund. It's already raised more than $18 million.