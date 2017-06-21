You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— One person was killed in a fire Wednesday afternoon at a home on Dalton Road in Fayetteville, officials said.

Crews responded to the home, which is in the Waters Edge Community, shortly before 2 p.m.

Crews quickly extinguished the blaze and discovered a body inside the home.

The person's name has not been released, and investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.