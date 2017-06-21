Local News
1 killed in Fayetteville fire; investigators working to determine cause
Posted 2:58 p.m. today
Updated 3:52 p.m. today
Fayetteville, N.C. — One person was killed in a fire Wednesday afternoon at a home on Dalton Road in Fayetteville, officials said.
Crews responded to the home, which is in the Waters Edge Community, shortly before 2 p.m.
Crews quickly extinguished the blaze and discovered a body inside the home.
The person's name has not been released, and investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.
