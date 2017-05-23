You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/189Z0

— One person was hospitalized Tuesday evening following a shooting in Chapel Hill.

Officers with the Chapel Hill Police Department responded to an apartment in the 300 block of S. Estes Drive at about 6:25 p.m. and found one person with a gunshot wound.

The person, who was not identified, was taken to UNC Hospitals Emergency Department. The person’s condition was unknown.

Police said they don’t believe the shooting was targeted.

Anybody with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 919-942-7515.