— One person died early Saturday morning in a house fire in Fayetteville, officials said.

Fire crews responded around 12:05 a.m. to a report of a home burning at 1930 St. Paul Ave. in the Evergreen Estates community, according to the Fayetteville Fire Department. The first arriving engines reported heavy fire from the home and a car that was also fully engulfed.

As a first team of firefighters worked to put out the flames, a second team went into the home to look for people inside. The second crew found a victim in one of the back bedrooms and removed the person from the home.

The person, who was not identified, was pronounced dead on scene by Cape Fear Valley paramedics.

It took about an hour to extinguish the fire, which did roughly $150,000 of damage to the home and carport.

The victim's body was sent to the State Medical Examiner's Officer for an autopsy.

Investigators are working to figure out the cause of the fire.