— A shooting in Durham left one man dead early Saturday morning and injured two other people, police said.

Officers responded around 2:15 a.m. to a report of a shooting in the 2000 block of Chapel Hill Road, according to the Durham Police Department. Officers found one man, who was dead, and another man and woman who were also shot.

None of the people were identified.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Investigator J. Mitchell at 919-560-4440 ext. 29335 or Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200.