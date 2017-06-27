Local News
1,500 Fort Bragg soldiers deploy to Afghanistan Tuesday
Fort Bragg, N.C. — Hundreds of Fort Bragg soldiers on Tuesday are set to deploy to Afghanistan to assist in the ongoing battle against the so-called Islamic State group.
The Fayetteville base is deploying 1,500 soldiers from the 3,500-member 82nd Airborne Division. The 19-hour trip to the Middle East will be the first or second for many of the soldiers.
The new wave of troops is setting out two weeks after a soldier from Youngsville was killed in an attack claimed by the Taliban.
