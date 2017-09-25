You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A Wendell family threatened with a gun as they drove through Raleigh relived their terrifying brush with road rage Monday as their alleged attacker appeared in court.

34-year-old Dameel Walker is charged with hit-and-run and pointing a gun.

The driver, a grandmother who didn't want to give her name for fear of reprisals, said she was driving her son, daughter-in-law and 2-year-old grandson on Capital Boulevard Saturday afternoon when she noticed a car following too closely. It followed the family onto Interstate 440, the driver yelling and making hand gestures, she said. She pulled over to let him pass, but he continued to drive close to her and then pulled out a gun.

Along I-440 near Yonkers Road, the woman said, "I heard my son say, 'He's got a gun,' and I look over and I see a gun, pointed in my car, scanning in my car. As I look over, the gun is pointed directly at my son's face. He had direct eye contact with my son.

"I could see his face. He had this angry look on his face," she said.

Frightened, the woman gripped the steering wheel so hard that she bruised her hands.

She heard a loud noise – a tire had blown on her car.

"I didn't know what was going on. I knew I was having trouble holding the car," she said.

They were able to safely pull over onto the shoulder, write down the man's license plate and call 911.

"Who does this? Who points a gun at a baby?" she said.

The family used that license plate number and their vivid memories to identify Walker.

The woman said although no one was hurt, she has nightmares about what could have happened.