You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18uV6

— The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said human remains found on Aug. 17 have been identified as a 27-year-old woman who was known to live in the Benson and Dunn areas.

Deputies on Wednesday said dental records were used to identify the body as that of Ashley Castillo. Her cause of death remains under investigation.

Robin Chalmers Brown, 33, of 795 Brown Road in Lillington, and Michael Todd Denning, 37, of 2028 Bailey Road in Coats, are charged in Castillo's death and the death of Marcus Lester Fisher, 39, of Dunn.

Deputies were called to Denning’s home at about 12:30 a.m last Thursday. There, they discovered Fisher’s body in the back yard.

Both Brown and Denning are charged with failure to report a death in connection with both bodies.

On Monday, Denning was additionally charged with one count of first-degree murder in connection with the death of Fisher and one count of felony conspiracy in connection with the discovery of Castillo's body.

Brown is facing additional charges of accessory after the fact in connection with Fisher’s death and felony conspiracy in connection with the death of Castillo.

On Tuesday, Denning and Brown were charged with one count each of felony conspiracy in connection with Fisher's death.

Denning was being held without bond, and Brown was being held under $1.2 million bond at the Harnett County Detention Center.

Paige Nicole Carter, 26, of 1030 Spring Branch Road in Dunn, was charged Sunday with one count of failure to report a death in connection with Castillo’s death. On Tuesday, she was charged with one count of accessory after the fact and one count of felony conspiracy in conncetion with Fisher's death.

Authorities said Brown, Denning, Carter and Fisher were all acquainted.