— As Britain remains on high alert for terror-related incidents after a car struck a crowd celebrating the end of the holy month of Ramadan, Muslim communities across the country are expressing concern.

Ramadan is a month of fasting for about 1.5 million Muslims worldwide and Eid-al-Fatr is a celebration that began Sunday.

At the Islamic Association of Raleigh, families attended a prayer service, a meal and fellowship.

The invitation to the celebration also included a note stating there would be increased security at this year’s event because of “recent events.”

ISIS claimed responsibility for a number of attacks in London, Kabul and Melbourne and some say it’s hard to ignore the fact this has been a violent Ramadan. Locally, they say they are pushing through with optimism.

“I think the Muslim community, besides the prayers, the people meet each other, talk with each other and know each other better, even if for a short time,” said worshiper Mohamad Elgamal.

The celebration is open to Muslims and non-Muslims.