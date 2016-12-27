You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— 911 calls released Tuesday revealed the emotional moments after a 5-year-old boy was struck and killed by an unrestrained dump truck.

A neighbor said Everett Copeland and three other children were playing with new Christmas toys in her yard on Dogwood Bloom Lane when the truck came crashing through.

The neighbor said she was in her living room at the time of the crash and looked up and saw a flash. She said one of the other children playing in the yard had to jump out of the path of the oncoming truck.

“There is a car that came through in our yard, and it hit a little boy,” an emotional 911 caller said.

The woman, who can be heard swearing as she asked who was driving the truck, said the boy was unconscious but had a pulse and a neighbor, who is a doctor, was performing CPR.

In a second call, Copeland’s mother tells a 911 dispatcher that her child has been run over by a truck and she fears he is dead.

“Mommy’s right here,” she can be heard saying to her son. “I’ve always loved you, Everett. I’m right here buddy, momma loves you. It’s OK buddy, you are always perfect.”

Alejandro Suarez, the worker responsible for controlling the truck, was charged Monday with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.

Suarez and other construction workers were clearing land to build a new home when he set the brake on the truck, got out and saw it roll away, he said.

Crescent Communities, the developer that originally bought the property and is marketing the lots where homes are being built, said they are still working to determine which contractor hired the dump truck service.

“Crescent Communities is saddened by the accident and the child’s death [Monday] at the Forest Ridge community in Hillsborough. The accident involved construction equipment operated by a contractor hired by one of the community’s homebuilders,” said Crescent Communities spokesman Tony Wilbert in a statement.

“Because Hillsborough police have charged another company’s employee in the death, Crescent cannot comment on the actual events or criminal case. We are closely monitoring the situation and cooperating with authorities. Crescent cannot express strongly enough our sympathies for the child’s family and friends.”

Neighbors said a growing memorial for Copeland has begun at the crash site and a vigil was held for the boy Monday night.

Neighbors said Copeland had a twin sister and a younger sister, and they are not sure his family will ever want to move back into their home.