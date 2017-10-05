You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Darth Vader and some of his pals from the “Star Wars” universe brightened the day of a very sick Hope Mills boy on Thursday.

Creed Kolasa, 5, loves “Star Wars” and was shocked when a Storm Trooper appeared at the door of his day care classroom at Hope Mills United Methodist Church.

Four and a half years ago, Creed was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. He has been fighting to survive ever since.

“It’s a muscle wasting disease that you don’t know when or how it’s going to progress,” said Creed’s mother, Jessica Kolasa. “We’re in a clinical trial right now, trying to stop the progression.”

Duchenne muscular dystrophy is a rare disease with about 20,000 new cases each year worldwide. The treatment at Duke Children’s Hospital can be painful and time consuming.

“We get there early, sometimes stay the night before,” said Creed’s father, Doren Kolasa. “He has to have infusions there for hours, usually anywhere from six to 12 to 14 hour days.”

Right now, there is no cure for Creed’s disease, so his family is making sure his wishes and dreams come true. Last weekend, the Duke University football team brought a smile to his face.

“One of the coaches there was gracious enough to follow us around the stadium and show us everything. It was really a neat experience to go on the field and see the players,” said Doren Kolasa.

Creed wants to go to Disney World and meet Darth Vader, and on Thursday, the Make-A-Wish Foundation, with the help of the actors from the Star Wars 501st Legion, made both of those dreams come true.

“Your wish has been granted my son. You’re going to Disney World, so I need you to look out for some Jedi so that we can destroy them,” he was told by Darth Vader.

The Star Wars 501st Legion is an all-volunteer organization consisting of fans who build their own costume replicas, which they wear during charity and volunteer work.

Creed's family is headed to Disney World, Universal Studios and Legoland at the beginning of November.