— Parents in Wake County gathered to express anger and frustration over Wake County's proposed school calendar changes.

Some school board members and parents call the calendar proposal a conflict between what is efficient for the school system and what is efficient for families.

"They are making decisions for our children, and we know our children," parent Beth Setezer said. "It doesn't make sense."

The proposal would change calendars for eight schools. Parents say the current calendars provide more seats for the county's growing student population.

"The children do better, the parents do better, the staff does better," Setzer said.

Christy Pruden is a parent at Vance Elementary, a Track 4 school that could change to traditional.

She says with planned reassignments around the corner, calendar changes are adding confusion.

"So there is no way possible, I can have two kids in elementary school on a different calendar, two different schools, two different car pools, two different PTAs," Pruden said.

In a meeting earlier this month, Wake County School Board Members discussed those concerns.

But district officials say new calendars would provide more efficiency for school resources and transportation.

Board members say the calendars would be based on data around enrollment, growth patterns, and the choices families are making could affect efficiency.

At the moment it appears, a majority of board members support the calendar change. Parents should have another chance to make their case though – the board is expected to take up the issue again next week.