— A North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper and a driver survived a crash and high-speed chase through multiple counties overnight.

According to officials, the trooper spotted a driver speeding at 106 mph on Interstate 40 East in Johnston County around 11 p.m. Tuesday night. When the trooper tried to stop the driver, she accelerated to 135 mph and led the trooper onto Interstate 95.

The chase continued down I-95 through Harnett County and into northern Cumberland County at high speeds.

When another trooper joined the chase, the first trooper attempted to pass the driver to slow her down. Officials said the driver swerved into the trooper’s car, knocking him off the roadway near the Godwin exit.

According to officials, the driver crashed her car into a guardrail, and the trooper ended up in a ditch full of water. Despite the high speeds, both parties survived.

The driver and the trooper both suffered minor injuries.

Both cars had to be towed away from the scene. The woman's car was totaled, while the trooper's sustained mainly damage to the front bumper.

Officials said the woman had an outstanding warrant from Cumberland County and will now face multiple new serious charges. She was being held in the Johnston County Jail on Wednesday morning.

A trooper at the scene told WRAL News it will be the third time the woman has been charged with fleeing to elude arrest.